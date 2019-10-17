John Ziros, 56, formerly of Butler died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home in Dallas, N.C.
John was born on June 9, 1963, and was the son of the late Patrick Ziros and Verna Mae Sanders.
John was a heavy-equipment operator and enjoyed online car racing, Christian programs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Ziros; and his sister, Terri Ann Ziros.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joseph Ziros.
ZIROS - All services and burial for John Ziros, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, were handled privately by Simple Service in North Carolina.
Local arrangements are under the care of ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019