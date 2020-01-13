Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Zulick. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

John Zulick, 83, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.

Born March 7, 1936, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Andrew Zulick and Julia (Barna) Zulick.

John was a groundskeeper for Butler Area School District, where he took great pride in the care of the senior high school football field. He retired in 1998 after 33 years.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion 778 in Lyndora and the Slovak Club.

He enjoyed fishing, and making homemade brandy and sauerkraut. His pride and joy was his garden.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are his children, Laura McAnallen, John "J.T." Zulick and Michelle (Ken) Huff, all of Butler; two grandchildren, Aaron Rajchel and Nicole Huff, both of Butler; two brothers, Steve Zulick of Studio City, Calif., and Pete (Marlene) Zulick of Renfrew; one sister-in-law, Penny Zulick of Renfrew; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Wojtyna) Zulick, who died Aug. 26, 1997; his sisters, Mamie Tincha, Julia Bayne and Margie McClymonds; and his brothers, Andrew Zulick Jr. and William Zulick.

His family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and the staff of Butler VA Medical Center, as well as Dr. Fiorina and his staff for their care of John over the years.

ZULICK - Services for John Zulick, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will be held at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Donations may be made to the Butler VA Medical Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pa., 16001.







John Zulick, 83, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.Born March 7, 1936, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Andrew Zulick and Julia (Barna) Zulick.John was a groundskeeper for Butler Area School District, where he took great pride in the care of the senior high school football field. He retired in 1998 after 33 years.He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion 778 in Lyndora and the Slovak Club.He enjoyed fishing, and making homemade brandy and sauerkraut. His pride and joy was his garden.He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy.Surviving are his children, Laura McAnallen, John "J.T." Zulick and Michelle (Ken) Huff, all of Butler; two grandchildren, Aaron Rajchel and Nicole Huff, both of Butler; two brothers, Steve Zulick of Studio City, Calif., and Pete (Marlene) Zulick of Renfrew; one sister-in-law, Penny Zulick of Renfrew; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Wojtyna) Zulick, who died Aug. 26, 1997; his sisters, Mamie Tincha, Julia Bayne and Margie McClymonds; and his brothers, Andrew Zulick Jr. and William Zulick.His family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and the staff of Butler VA Medical Center, as well as Dr. Fiorina and his staff for their care of John over the years.ZULICK - Services for John Zulick, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will be held at a later time.Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.Donations may be made to the Butler VA Medical Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pa., 16001. Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close