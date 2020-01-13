John Zulick, 83, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
Born March 7, 1936, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Andrew Zulick and Julia (Barna) Zulick.
John was a groundskeeper for Butler Area School District, where he took great pride in the care of the senior high school football field. He retired in 1998 after 33 years.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Lyndora, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion 778 in Lyndora and the Slovak Club.
He enjoyed fishing, and making homemade brandy and sauerkraut. His pride and joy was his garden.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his children, Laura McAnallen, John "J.T." Zulick and Michelle (Ken) Huff, all of Butler; two grandchildren, Aaron Rajchel and Nicole Huff, both of Butler; two brothers, Steve Zulick of Studio City, Calif., and Pete (Marlene) Zulick of Renfrew; one sister-in-law, Penny Zulick of Renfrew; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Wojtyna) Zulick, who died Aug. 26, 1997; his sisters, Mamie Tincha, Julia Bayne and Margie McClymonds; and his brothers, Andrew Zulick Jr. and William Zulick.
His family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and the staff of Butler VA Medical Center, as well as Dr. Fiorina and his staff for their care of John over the years.
ZULICK - Services for John Zulick, who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will be held at a later time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Donations may be made to the Butler VA Medical Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, Pa., 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020