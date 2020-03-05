Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon W. Campbell. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jon W. Campbell, 88, of Butler passed away on March 3, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Meridian, and was the son of the late Dr. H. Theodore Campbell and Miriam Trezise Campbell.

Jon lived in Butler his entire life, except for seven years.

He was a Korean War veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy as a weatherman from 1951 until 1955. He spent two years in Pearl Harbor, often sleeping on the beach while off duty.

After returning from service, he married his wife Connie, and they had 60 happy years together.

Jon was the proud father of three daughters and eight grandchildren.

After the service, Jon used the GI Bill to attend Penn State and graduated in 1958, with a degree in industrial psychology. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta.

He worked for Proctor and Gamble in the case foods division. He introduced Jif peanut butter and Duncan Hines cake mix to central Pennsylvania. He also worked for Pullman Standard as a photographer, and even had a stint as register and recorder of Butler County and the Butler City Treasurer.

Jon's most interesting story is that he was a Penn State football usher for 35 years. He drove from Butler to Penn State in all kinds of weather and only missed six games during that time. He displayed a collection of Penn State memorabilia in a coffee table in his living room.

Jon and Connie enjoyed traveling to Australia, Paris, Germany and Hawaii. His favorite trip was a Rocky Mountaineer Rail Trip that started in Vancouver, and he highly recommended that one. Jon enjoyed bridge, golf, bingo, jazz and the Elks Bowling League.

He was a member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church.

Jon was also a member of Butler Elks, where he held the title of exalted ruler, Butler Lodge 272 F&AM and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle, Butler Historical Society, Meridian Elementary Reunion Group, PARC, Calvary United Leith Sunday school class, and IMC past president.

Jon enjoyed being a Penn State usher from 1983 until 2018. Jon and his wife, Connie, were also founding members of the Butler Valley Sports Car Club, where he was known for flipping his British Green TR3.

He is survived by three daughters, Tracy Accardi and her husband, Ken, of Boston, Mass., Jenny Clark and her husband, Homer, of Butler, and Dawn Rej and her husband, Rich, of Plymouth, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Casey and Ryan Accardi, Ruby and her husband, Hunter Morgan, Nelson, Emma and Zoe Clark, Alex and Isaac Rej; one sister, Judy Senin and her husband, Peter, of Burlington, N.J.; one brother, Ted Campbell and his wife, Becky, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; three brothers-in-law, Steve Hindman and his wife, Hannah, of Seattle, Wash., Wayne Hindman and his wife, Lucia and their three girls, Nina, Nadia and Corinne, of Butler, and John Hindman and his wife, Meg and their two girls, Josey and Hadley, of Bellingham, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Constance J. "Connie" (Hindman) Campbell, whom he married on June 14, 1958, and who passed away on July 27, 2016; and one brother, Steve Campbell.

CAMPBELL - Friends of Jon W. Campbell, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Gillgrist of Oak Hills Christian Church officiating.

Entombment will take place in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marion Medical Mission that installs fresh water wells in Africa. Donations can be made at

Online condolences can be given at







Jon W. Campbell, 88, of Butler passed away on March 3, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.He was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Meridian, and was the son of the late Dr. H. Theodore Campbell and Miriam Trezise Campbell.Jon lived in Butler his entire life, except for seven years.He was a Korean War veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy as a weatherman from 1951 until 1955. He spent two years in Pearl Harbor, often sleeping on the beach while off duty.After returning from service, he married his wife Connie, and they had 60 happy years together.Jon was the proud father of three daughters and eight grandchildren.After the service, Jon used the GI Bill to attend Penn State and graduated in 1958, with a degree in industrial psychology. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta.He worked for Proctor and Gamble in the case foods division. He introduced Jif peanut butter and Duncan Hines cake mix to central Pennsylvania. He also worked for Pullman Standard as a photographer, and even had a stint as register and recorder of Butler County and the Butler City Treasurer.Jon's most interesting story is that he was a Penn State football usher for 35 years. He drove from Butler to Penn State in all kinds of weather and only missed six games during that time. He displayed a collection of Penn State memorabilia in a coffee table in his living room.Jon and Connie enjoyed traveling to Australia, Paris, Germany and Hawaii. His favorite trip was a Rocky Mountaineer Rail Trip that started in Vancouver, and he highly recommended that one. Jon enjoyed bridge, golf, bingo, jazz and the Elks Bowling League.He was a member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church.Jon was also a member of Butler Elks, where he held the title of exalted ruler, Butler Lodge 272 F&AM and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle, Butler Historical Society, Meridian Elementary Reunion Group, PARC, Calvary United Leith Sunday school class, and IMC past president.Jon enjoyed being a Penn State usher from 1983 until 2018. Jon and his wife, Connie, were also founding members of the Butler Valley Sports Car Club, where he was known for flipping his British Green TR3.He is survived by three daughters, Tracy Accardi and her husband, Ken, of Boston, Mass., Jenny Clark and her husband, Homer, of Butler, and Dawn Rej and her husband, Rich, of Plymouth, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Casey and Ryan Accardi, Ruby and her husband, Hunter Morgan, Nelson, Emma and Zoe Clark, Alex and Isaac Rej; one sister, Judy Senin and her husband, Peter, of Burlington, N.J.; one brother, Ted Campbell and his wife, Becky, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; three brothers-in-law, Steve Hindman and his wife, Hannah, of Seattle, Wash., Wayne Hindman and his wife, Lucia and their three girls, Nina, Nadia and Corinne, of Butler, and John Hindman and his wife, Meg and their two girls, Josey and Hadley, of Bellingham, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Constance J. "Connie" (Hindman) Campbell, whom he married on June 14, 1958, and who passed away on July 27, 2016; and one brother, Steve Campbell.CAMPBELL - Friends of Jon W. Campbell, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Gillgrist of Oak Hills Christian Church officiating.Entombment will take place in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marion Medical Mission that installs fresh water wells in Africa. Donations can be made at www.mmmwater.org Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close