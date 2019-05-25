Jonalyn B. Diulus, 64, of Butler County passed away Wednesday.
Jonalyn was the wife of Frank A. Diulus; mother of Christy Jo Ross (Wayne) and Julie Kay Biasucci (Sam); daughter of the late Frank and Lenora Bello; and sister of Jodi Bello and Frank Bello.
DIULUS - Visitation for Jonalyn B. Diulus, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 25, 2019