Jonathan Chad Slusser, 44, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y.
He was born Dec. 26, 1975, in Lancaster, to Jon and Janet Richard Slusser.
Chad graduated from Pequea Valley High School in Lancaster County, where he served as an officer with the State FFA, played basketball, and was also the team captain and goalie on their soccer team.
He continued his love for soccer as a team captain playing at Slippery Rock University, where he also received his degree in park and resource management. After graduating from Slippery Rock University, he received an internship at Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Always an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman, he traveled throughout the country enjoying what he loved so much. Even with his career path, Chad gravitated toward the outdoorsman industries. His most recent job was with Amchar Wholesale Inc. in Rochester, N.Y., where he was a senior buyer.
Those who knew Chad always looked forward to a trip to the family cabin for the spring turkey hunting season and elk viewing in the fall, as well as gathering on Sundays to watch his beloved Eagles.
He was always surrounded by his loving family and friends, and there wasn't a person he met who didn't become his friend. He was a loving son and brother, and he will always be loved and remembered.
Chad is survived by his parents, Janet and Jon Slusser of Landisburg; his sister, Amy Kersey and her husband, Eric, of Leesburg, Va.; and a brother, Casey Slusser and his children, Emma and Jon Slusser of Cabot.
SLUSSER - Viewing for Jonathan Chad Slusser, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon Monday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 11 Church Road, Newport, Pa.
A time of fellowship will follow the service and will be followed by burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, Landisburg, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to New Hope United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 343, Landisburg, PA 17040.
Please visit www.davidmyersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020