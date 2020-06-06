Jonathan "Keith" Frederick passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 67. He was in his home surrounded by his loving family after living with COPD and its complications for many years.

Keith was born July 4, 1952, in Beaver Falls, to Robert and Norma (Cumberledge) Frederick.

Keith is survived by Sue Santulli Frederick, his wife of 43 years.

He is also survived by his children, Heather and Matthew, and their spouses, Chris and Amanda; his grandchildren, Bridget and Michael; his brothers, Luke and Mark; his sisters-in-law, Kathi and Kay; numerous nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brother, Tom; and his sister Amy.

Keith was a bear of a man, who could appear gruff to some and a marshmallow to others. He spoke quietly, but on the rare occasion he "roared" and everyone both felt it and heard it.

He worked in various automotive industries throughout his life and knew his way around cars inside out and back again.

His hobbies were hunting (not so much luck at that after he married), watching the Steelers, (which his wife was not allowed to watch), listening to books on tape, watching WWE, and playing cards and board games (with the exception of Monopoly and poker). His stories of his times with FFA, and snowmobiling with his friends, and his love of a good cold beer on a hot summer day will be missed.

The Frederick family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to all of their friends and family for their love and support through this difficult journey.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store