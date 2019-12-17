Jordis "Joie" Boltz, 71, of Petrolia passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at Shadyside Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1948, in Salina, Kan., and was the daughter of the late Herman J. Loeb and Mary (Thompson) Loeb.
Jordis was a graduate of Butler High School and Slippery Rock University.
She was retired from Indspec Chemical, where she worked for over 20 years.
Jordis loved animals, and her hobbies included crocheting and reading mysteries.
Her survivors include her children, Kara Boltz of Lutz, Fla., Andrew (Lori) Boltz of Savannah, Ga., and Nathan Boltz of Butler; her brothers, John (Lynn) Loeb of Ramona, Calif., and Peter Loeb of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Sara Cotellese.
BOLTZ - There will not be a public visitation for Jordis "Joie" Boltz, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
A memorial service and interment of her ashes will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019