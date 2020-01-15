Mr. Joseph A. McCandless, 98, of Ellwood City passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
Mr. McCandless was born Sept. 21, 1921, in Slippery Rock, and was the son of the late Byron J. and Sylvia (Cooper) McCandless.
He graduated from Lincoln High School and Carnegie Tech, with a master's degree in civil engineering.
Mr. McCandless enlisted with the U.S. Army on May 23, 1942, and served with the Company A 807th Engineer Aviation Battalion until his discharge on Oct. 22, 1947, with the rank of captain. His military occupation consisted of both bombardier and single engine pilot.
He took part in the Mandated Islands Campaign and the Air Offensive over Japan. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the American Theater Ribbon.
Following his service with the Army, Mr. McCandless worked as an engineer and construction inspector for his father's business, B.J. McCandless Architect.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sara Jane McCandless.
MCCANDLESS - Visitation for Joseph A. McCandless, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the military honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Samuel Teolis Funeral Home and Crematory, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.
Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at 1:50 Friday at the funeral home to conduct full military honors.
Interment will be at Mount Chestnut Cemetery in Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020