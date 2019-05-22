Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. "Joe" Phillips. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph A. Phillips, 83, of Butler passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday.

Born April 14, 1936, in Kaylor, Pa., he was the son of the late Novie and Anna Zaccari Phillips.

Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served from 1955 until 1959.

He was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and afterward, enjoyed a brief career in photography.

Joe owned his own Nationwide Insurance Agency in Butler, for 35 years.

He was a devout Catholic and was a member of the St. Fidelis Parish.

Joe enjoyed golf and loved to travel with his wife. He was especially fond of the beach.

He will be remembered for being a great "Papa" to his beloved grandchildren, whom he adored, and for his steadfast commitment to his son, Paul. Joe will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 36 years, Mary Ann Markich Phillips, whom he married on May 10, 1982; his children, Jill Bronder and her husband, Carl, of Lancaster, Paul Phillips at home, Susan Murray and her husband, James, of Butler, Patrick McCurdy and his wife, Jillian, of Butler; his grandchildren, Cory, Samantha and Janelle Bronder, Morgan Stumpf and her husband, Jacob, Spencer and Rachel Murray, and Marin and Maggie McCurdy; his sister, Marlene Rook and her husband, Jack, of Steubenville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Elaine Ludwig, who passed away on Aug. 27, 1976; two brothers, Donald and Richard Phillips; and one sister, Virginia Craig.

PHILLIPS - A memorial Mass of Christian burial for Joseph A. Phillips, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Fidelis Parish, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian, with the Rev. James Murphy officiating

Joe will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, Joe's family suggests donations to the ARC of Butler County, 112 Hollywood Dr., Suite 202, Butler, PA 16001.

