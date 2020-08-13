1/1
Joseph A. "Joe" Steighner
1950 - 2020
Joseph A. Steighner, 69, of Butler, passed away following a short illness on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Butler Township.

Born Sept. 28, 1950, in New Castle, he was a son of the late Harold J. Steighner and Beatrice L. (Turk) Steighner.

Joe graduated from Butler High School, and then attended Butler County Community College and Slippery Rock University.

In 1978, he was elected to the House of Representatives 11th Legislative District, representing Butler County. He was the youngest person ever to hold that seat, setting multiple records for the most votes received and the widest margin in victory throughout his legislative career. In 1989, he was elected chairman of the Southwest Caucus.

An avid outdoorsman, Steighner was elected chairman of the House Game and Fisheries committee in 1988, where he took pride in protecting the natural resources of the Commonwealth. In 1990, he was elected House Majority Caucus secretary, the fifth-highest leadership position in the House and was re-elected to that post in 1992. In 1993, he was recognized as "Legislator of the Year," among numerous other civil and governmental awards he received throughout his 16 years serving the people of the 11th District. In 1994, he founded and served as the president of Joseph A. Steighner and Associates, a consulting and lobbying company based in Harrisburg.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, the Knights of Columbus in Butler, was a Westminster College board of trustees member and also a Moraine Preservation Fund board of trustees member.

Joe was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed spending his time at his vacation home in North Myrtle Beach, and his cabin in Northwest Pennsylvania, splitting his time golfing, hunting and fishing. Most of all, Joe loved being Papa and Grandpa to his grandchildren, Addison, Grace and Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Joan "Joni" (Criley) Steighner, whom he married Nov. 22, 1975; his son, Lt. Col. Christopher J. (Jennifer) Steighner, currently serving with the U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany; his daughter, Bethann M. (Michael) Johns of Renfrew; and his three grandchildren, Addison, Grace Johns and Jackson Steighner.

He is also survived by three brothers, Donald Steighner of Kittanning, Harold "Buddy" Steighner of Brackenridge, and Richard Steighner of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, David and Timothy Steighner.

STEIGHNER - Due to the current restrictions and the situation caused by the pandemic, private services for Joseph A. Steighner, who died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, will be held for his family.

A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
