Joseph Aaron Robertson, 50, of Butler, formerly of Cairo, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2020.
Joe was born on Aug. 29, 1969. He was the son of John Carl and Wilma (Rinehart) Robertson.
Joe is survived by a son, Aaron Robertson of Springfield, Ill.; his mother, Wilma Robertson, and his brother, Ward (Stacey) Robertson, both of Cairo, W.Va.; a sister, Kristin (David) Biondolillo of Wynne, Ark.; his nephews, Travis and Samuel Walker; and his nieces, Jessica Biondolillo, Maggie Robertson and Willow Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Robertson.
ROBERTSON - Graveside services for Joseph Aaron Robertson, who died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Terry Cemetery on Glendale Road near the Nutter Farm community in Ritchie County, W.Va.
McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, W.Va., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020