Joseph Angebrand, 81, of Butler passed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.
Born Nov. 25, 1937, in Yugoslavia, he was the son of the late Andrew Angebrand and Maria Breggar Angebrand.
He was employed for 30 years by Sharon Steel as a boiler operator.
After a time away in Florida and Arizona, Joe returned to Butler and worked at the Home Depot for seven years.
Joe enjoyed bowling, the Pittsburgh Steelers and baseball. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Karen Angebrand, whom he married July 1, 1961; his children, Jo Marie (Michael) Meyer of Cranberry Township, and Andrea Angebrand of Orlando, Fla.; his grandson, Ryan Meyer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
ANGEBRAND - Arrangements for Joseph Angebrand, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019