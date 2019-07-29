Joseph B. (Buster) Oliver, 90, of Ford City passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, after being surrounded by his wife and family in a weeklong celebration of his life.

Joe enjoyed life, laughter and love. He had a well-lived, wonderful life and was all used up when he journeyed to Heaven.

Joe was born May 19, 1929, in the small village of McWilliams, near Dayton, Pa., and graduated from Dayton High School and Indiana Teachers College before it became IUP.

Mr. Oliver was a beloved school teacher for 35 years in the Armstrong School District. Countless former students say how much they respected and admired him. Joe also worked as a Realtor with Oliver Real Estate and a meat cutter for many years, most recently at Olivers'' IGA.

He was a proud sergeant first class in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and he loved the United States of America with passion.

Joe always welcomed you warmly into his home, and his heart, with a big hug and his beautiful dimpled smile which would light up the room! He was charming and charismatic, with genuine unconditional love which drew people to him until his last breath. Joe loved good food and drink, especially beef, cherry Coke, coffee with double cream and double sugar and peanut M & M''s.

He found joy in hunting, going to camp with friends and family, especially at his father-in-law''s, Dimetro Buriak''s, camp in Dent''s Run, Pa. He also liked sitting by the campfire, reading and learning, and telling you what he learned, playing horse shoes, baseball, watching the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, President John F. Kennedy, being mischievous, telling jokes, laughing with his friends and calling people on a "banana phone." Most of all Joe cherished being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and most especially dancing arm in arm with his "Love," Pauline.

Joe will be forever cherished by the "Love of His Life", his wife and best friend of 66 years, Pauline Julia (Buriak). They were married on New Year''s Eve, 1952.

Also surviving are his 10 children, Joseph (Mary Kay), John (Cynthia), James, JoAnna (James) Edwards, Jean (Joseph) Francoforte, Joan (Ernie) Elsesser, Jerry (June), Jaymie (Brandi), Jacynta (Scott) Harb, and Jason (Lisa).

"Poppy", "Pa-Pa", "Pap-Pap," "Grandpa Joe," will also be forever loved by his 86 (Yes, that''s 86!) grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His baby sister, Florence, resides in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Joe was preceded in death by his newborn son, Jody; his parents, Dominick and Antoinette (Cipolla); his four brothers John, Sam, Tony, and Dominic; three sisters Josephine, Mary and Angie; and a son-in-law, Joseph Francoforte.

OLIVER — Family and friends of Joseph B. (Buster) Oliver, who died Friday, July 26, 2019, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A Service of Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary''s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 514 9th St., Ford City, with Fr. John Gribik officiating.

Burial will be at St. Mary''s Ukrainian cemetery.

The family will have a celebration lunch following the services at the Latin American Club, 1218 4th Ave., Ford City, Pa.

Memorial donations in memory of Joseph Oliver may be made to: Ford City Public Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226, or Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218.