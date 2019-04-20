Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph B. "Joe" Studeny. View Sign

Joseph B. Studeny, 22, of Renfrew passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday while in New Jersey.

Born Feb. 20, 1997, in Parkersburg, W.Va., he was the son of Joseph E. Studeny and the late Christine E. Walters Studeny.

Joe was a 2015 graduate of Butler High School.

He was very active in youth athletics, especially soccer. Joe also loved animals of all kinds.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Joseph E. Studeny of Renfrew; his sister, Katherine E. Studeny of Butler; his paternal grandmother, Mary Katherine Locher Studeny of Renfrew; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Tucci Walters of Butler; his uncles, Paul G. Studeny and his wife, Cathleen, of Renfrew, and David N. Walters and his wife, Penny, of Slippery Rock; and several cousins.

In addition to his mother, Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph G. "Jerry" Studeny; and his maternal grandfather, William Walters.

STUDENY - A private visitation and service will be held by the family for Joseph B. Studeny, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Joe will be laid to rest at the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Butler County Humane Society or Butler County Soccer Association.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



856 Evans City Road

Renfrew , PA 16053

