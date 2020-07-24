Joseph Berton Brown, 58, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1961, in Butler, and was the son of the late Berton Brown and Louise (Bauldoff) Brown of Butler.
Joseph was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
He loved traveling, art, and painting scenery on cars. He loved music and had especially enjoyed listening to AC/DC.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Connie (Andy) Bowman of Butler; his brother, Dale Brown of Cabot; two nieces, Jennifer Brown and Nicole Bowman; his nephew, Adam Brown; and a brother-in-law, Lance Teuteberg of Slippery Rock.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Teuteberg.
BROWN - Friends of Joseph Berton Brown, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Father Jim Kurtz officiating. Following CDC guidelines, all attending are asked to please wear face masks and social distance.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
.