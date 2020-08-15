Joseph Brozda, 63, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He was born in 1957 in Wilkinsburg, and was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Brozda.
Joseph served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a charismatic storyteller, who loved the outdoors and hiking.
Joseph was the loving husband of Mary "Bridget" (Quast) Brozda; the father of Nichoele Hall, Rachelle Brozda, Aimee (Ryan) Wysocki and Sarah (James Jr.) Buss.
Joseph is also survived by five grandchildren and a large and loving family.
BROZDA - Services will be held privately for Joseph Brozda, who died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction ofSPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.