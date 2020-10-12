1/1
Joseph C. "Joseph" Signorelli
Joseph C. Signorelli, 49, of Petrolia, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Born on Nov. 18, 1970, in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of Joseph M. and the late Beverly Signorelli.

He was a long-distance truck driver for a living.

Having been raised in Edison, N.J., Joseph loved working on cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Above all else, Joseph loved to spend time with his son and family.

He was the father of Joseph C. Signorelli Jr.; stepfather of Christopher Jensen; brother of Jo Ann San Angelo; grandfather of Tatum, Nova, and Haislee; nephew of Frank Signorelli, Cheryl Battista, Carol Newman; and great-nephew of Sophie Wutkowski. He is also survived by numerous cousins. Joseph was loved by his longtime companion, Karen Miller.

Signorelli - Friends of Joseph C. Signorelli, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
