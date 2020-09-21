Joseph C. Wiest, 85, of Butler passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born April 13, 1935, in Butler, he was the son of the late Joseph Wiest and Emma Pfeifer Wiest Aland.
He was the owner/operator of Wiest Asphalt Products & Paving.
Joe was always a diligent, hard worker. In 1956, he started working at Aland's Toy Store with his mother and stepfather. After their deaths, he continued working there as a partner with his sister, until the store closed in 1996. He was also employed at Butler Armco from 1954 until 1970.
He started Joseph C. Wiest Paving Co. in 1969, while still working at Armco. In 1986, he purchased his first asphalt plant. The company produced its first load of state-approved asphalt in May 1988. In 1991, his company was incorporated under his leadership and included his three sons to become Wiest Asphalt Products & Paving.
It was while employed at Armco in 1970, that he went to the aid of a co-worker critically burned in an on-the-job accident. Joe himself, was burned as he carried the injured man from the accident site to safety. Tragically, the man died of his injuries. For his bravery in the rescue, Joe received the Carnegie Hero Award. He also received the Armco Spirit Award.
Joe served for 16 years as a Butler Township Commissioner.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where he faithfully served as an usher at eight o'clock Mass.
A noted pigeon racing enthusiast, Joe was a member of the Harmony Pigeon Club and the American Racing Pigeon Union.
He was a member of the Butler Elks for 65 years. He also belonged to the Highfield Community Association. In addition, he was a former member of Butler Cubs.
In the 1950s, Joe played for the Butler Cubs football team. He later served as a coach for the Lyn-Hi Copperheads in the Butler Area Midget Football League, and he was an extremely active member of the Butler High Quarterback Club.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" McGowan Wiest, whom he married March 3, 1958; five children, Scott Wiest and his wife, Shari, of Butler, Evelyn Wiest Kertz and her husband, Daniel, of Butler, Robert Wiest and his wife, Billie Jo, of Butler, Joseph A. Wiest and his wife, Lori, of Butler, and Ann LeMay and her husband, Patrick, of Butler.
He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Scott A. Wiest and his wife, Zoe, Chad Wiest and his wife, Jacklyn, Cassie Jo Wiest, Andrew McIntosh, Neva Connolly and her husband, Eric, Tyler Wiest, Amanda Wiest, Olivia Wiest, Sophia Wiest, Elizabeth Vanderhoff and her husband, Jeffrey, Erin LeMay, Emma LeMay and Sean LeMay; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his stepfather, William J. Aland; and his sister, Donna Renfrew.
WIEST - Friends of Joseph C. Wiest, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.