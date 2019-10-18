Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Charles "Joe" Drobney. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Charles Drobney, 66, of Harrisville passed away at Transitional Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, following an extended illness.

Joe was born July 24, 1953, in Sharpsville, Pa., to Joseph Drobney and Mary Jane Armour Drobney.

He married Lori Chuba on Oct. 17, 2002.

Joe graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1971.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1971 until 1973.

In 1979, Joe earned a bachelor's degree in history from Youngstown State University. In 1985, he received a master's degree in library science from Clarion University.

Joe taught history at Butler County Community College and later taught undergraduate classes at Slippery Rock University. In 1987, Joe joined the staff at Slippery Rock University's Bailey Library, retiring as a library tech in April of 2018.

From 2006 until 2016, he served as a PIAA official for high school baseball, high school football and high school wrestling for Mercer and Butler counties. In addition, he was very active in officiating in the summer baseball league, for Pony, Legion and Colt leagues.

His main thing was caring for his family, rescuing dogs and traveling. He was a big animal lover. He was a busy guy.

The Drobney family wishes to extend additional thanks to staff at Autumn Grove for their kindness, wonderful care and support. They wish also to recognize Judy Baglier for bringing "Bandit," her service dog, to see Joe during his time there.

Joe donated his body to Humanity Gifts Registry, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, for further research to be conducted in hopes of helping other individuals who suffer from FTD, (frontotemporal dementia).

Survivors include his wife, Lori, at home; his son, Seth, of Gibsonia; two stepsons, Damien Chuba of Butler and Adam Chuba and his wife, Jennifer, of Webberville, Mich.; two stepchildren, Fiona and Michael Chuba; and his mother-in-law, Donna Cook of Butler.

DROBNEY - There will be no public services for Joseph Charles Drobney, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.







Joseph Charles Drobney, 66, of Harrisville passed away at Transitional Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, following an extended illness.Joe was born July 24, 1953, in Sharpsville, Pa., to Joseph Drobney and Mary Jane Armour Drobney.He married Lori Chuba on Oct. 17, 2002.Joe graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1971.He served in the U.S. Army from 1971 until 1973.In 1979, Joe earned a bachelor's degree in history from Youngstown State University. In 1985, he received a master's degree in library science from Clarion University.Joe taught history at Butler County Community College and later taught undergraduate classes at Slippery Rock University. In 1987, Joe joined the staff at Slippery Rock University's Bailey Library, retiring as a library tech in April of 2018.From 2006 until 2016, he served as a PIAA official for high school baseball, high school football and high school wrestling for Mercer and Butler counties. In addition, he was very active in officiating in the summer baseball league, for Pony, Legion and Colt leagues.His main thing was caring for his family, rescuing dogs and traveling. He was a big animal lover. He was a busy guy.The Drobney family wishes to extend additional thanks to staff at Autumn Grove for their kindness, wonderful care and support. They wish also to recognize Judy Baglier for bringing "Bandit," her service dog, to see Joe during his time there.Joe donated his body to Humanity Gifts Registry, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, for further research to be conducted in hopes of helping other individuals who suffer from FTD, (frontotemporal dementia).Survivors include his wife, Lori, at home; his son, Seth, of Gibsonia; two stepsons, Damien Chuba of Butler and Adam Chuba and his wife, Jennifer, of Webberville, Mich.; two stepchildren, Fiona and Michael Chuba; and his mother-in-law, Donna Cook of Butler.DROBNEY - There will be no public services for Joseph Charles Drobney, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock. Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close