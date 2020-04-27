Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Dale Cirillo, 87, of Slippery Rock, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Allegheny Health Network-Grove City following a cardiac arrest at his place of work.

Born May 30, 1932, in Denver, Colo., he was the son of the late Peter Joseph Cirillo and Pauline Augusta (Benson) Cirillo.

Upon graduation from West Sunbury High School in 1950, Joe was employed by his father's trucking company. Joe then became the owner and operator of Cirillo's Sales and Service in Slippery Rock Township for over 50 years, in which he still worked part time.

Joe married Patricia Elizabeth Thompson with whom he would celebrate 70 years of marriage this July 29.

Most of all, Joe was a "family man" who thoroughly enjoyed caring for his family and attending to his work. He was an avid baseball fan and loved all Pittsburgh sports teams. If not watching a game or enjoying a good conversation down at the station, one could find Joe relaxing on his back porch enjoying the view he called: "his favorite place on Earth."

Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia (Thompson) Cirillo; his daughters, Bobbi J. Augustine of Grove City, Lori L. Lanigan of Harrisville, and Becki S. (John) Suesser of Slippery Rock; his grandchildren, Mitchell J. (Amy) Augustine of Grove City, Lindsay B. Lanigan of Slippery Rock, Jessi C. (Ben) Donlin of Brockway, and Grant T. (Sabrina) Ahrens of Slippery Rock; seven great-grandchildren; several nephews; his sister, Carla Hart of North Carolina; and his sister-in-law, Rose Cirillo of Hermitage.

Joe is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Cirillo; a daughter, Patricia L. Ahrens; two sons, Brad Cirillo and Pete Cirillo; and two sons-in-law, Jim Augustine and David Lanigan.

CIRILLO - Funeral Services for Joseph Dale Cirillo, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, will be private, and interment will follow in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to

Memorial Contributions may be given to the New Castle Rescue Mission 319 S. Croton Ave. New Castle, Pa., 16101.



