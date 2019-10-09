Joseph E. Doyle Jr., 89, of Middlesex Township passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.
Born on Oct. 22, 1929, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Joseph and Agnes McLaughlin Doyle Sr.
A U.S. Air Force National Guard veteran, Joseph was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and a longtime electrical engineer, working in the steel industry for his entire career, mostly with U.S. Steel.
He was a member of the Engineering Instrument Society and a devout member of Holy Sepulcher Church, where he was active with St. Vincent de Paul and the Men's Club.
Joseph's greatest passion was flying, where he held his private pilot's license for over 50 years, and was a longtime member of the Condor Aero Club, located at Zelienople Municipal Airport.
Additional hobbies included beekeeping and making his own wine. Joseph and his wife also loved spending the winter months at their home in Boynton Beach, Fla.
He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Eleanor G. Filson Doyle.
He was the loving father of Carol (Timothy) Glock, Gary (Michelle) Doyle and Joseph E. Doyle III; the brother of Mary Jane (Ronald) Bentz and the late James Doyle and Marjorie Conboy; and proud grandfather of Jason (Andria), Justin and Jonathan Glock, Kelly (Willie) DeHart and Katy Doyle.
He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Landon, Evan, Leah, Grace and Noah.
DOYLE - Friends of Joseph E. Doyle Jr., who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, Glade Mills, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
