1/
Joseph E. Heard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. Heard, 88, formerly of Renfrew, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born May 28, 1932, in New York City, he was the son of the late Joseph Heard and Edith (Legget) Heard.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Bonnie Thomas of Butler, and his friend and caregiver, Sonja Lindell of Lyndora.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette (Bauer) Heard, whom he married Nov. 26, 1964, and who died March 2, 2017.

HEARD - Arrangements for Joseph E. Heard, who died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved