Joseph E. Heard, 88, formerly of Renfrew, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born May 28, 1932, in New York City, he was the son of the late Joseph Heard and Edith (Legget) Heard.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Bonnie Thomas of Butler, and his friend and caregiver, Sonja Lindell of Lyndora.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette (Bauer) Heard, whom he married Nov. 26, 1964, and who died March 2, 2017.
HEARD - Arrangements for Joseph E. Heard, who died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
