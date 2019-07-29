Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Pocchiari. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Pocchiari, 98, of Butler fell asleep in the Lord on Friday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he was a resident since October 2016.

Born Nov. 13, 1920, in Little Italy, New York City, he was the oldest child of Luigi and Anna Fornuto Pocchiari.

Joseph was a 20-year military veteran, having served in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe. After his tour of duty, he moved with his family to Butler in 1965.

He was employed at Pullman Standard as a welder until his retirement in 1982.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

He enjoyed traveling with his family, visiting Italian friends, eating good food and drinking Chianti wine.

Joseph is survived by his loving children Anna, Louie, John and Elizabeth, all of Butler; his brother Daniel in Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Fantozzi Pocchiari, whom he married Nov. 20, 1958, at the cathedral in Melfi, Italy.

Joe was also preceded in death by his three younger sisters, Gracie, Lucy and Gloria.

His family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyview for their loving care.

POCCHIARI - Friends of Joseph E. Pocchiari, who died Friday, July 26, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham Street, Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Avenue, Butler. The Rev. William Wuenschel will officiate.

Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Military Honors will be by the American Legion/VFW Ceremonial Squad.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







Joseph E. Pocchiari, 98, of Butler fell asleep in the Lord on Friday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he was a resident since October 2016.Born Nov. 13, 1920, in Little Italy, New York City, he was the oldest child of Luigi and Anna Fornuto Pocchiari.Joseph was a 20-year military veteran, having served in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe. After his tour of duty, he moved with his family to Butler in 1965.He was employed at Pullman Standard as a welder until his retirement in 1982.He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.He enjoyed traveling with his family, visiting Italian friends, eating good food and drinking Chianti wine.Joseph is survived by his loving children Anna, Louie, John and Elizabeth, all of Butler; his brother Daniel in Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Fantozzi Pocchiari, whom he married Nov. 20, 1958, at the cathedral in Melfi, Italy.Joe was also preceded in death by his three younger sisters, Gracie, Lucy and Gloria.His family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyview for their loving care.POCCHIARI - Friends of Joseph E. Pocchiari, who died Friday, July 26, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham Street, Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Avenue, Butler. The Rev. William Wuenschel will officiate.Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery.Military Honors will be by the American Legion/VFW Ceremonial Squad.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close