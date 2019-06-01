Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Erkman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Erkman Jr., 88, of Butler passed away Thursday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 1, 1931, in Butler, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rose Tomosovich Erkman.

He was a chief engineer of the metallurgist department at Butler Armco.

He retired in 1997, following 43 years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion, where he cooked many meals for the Legion's special events. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge of Butler, along with the VFW and the Elks clubs.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

During his youth, he played football for the Butler Cubs Club and was a member of the championship team.

He was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was also awarded "Veteran of the Year" and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Surviving are his five children, Kathleen (Albert) Cooper of South Carolina, Joseph (Lori) Erkman of Butler, Patrick (Tammy) Erkman of Ellwood City, Daniel Erkman of Florida and Christopher (Bobbi Jo) Erkman of Butler; the mother of his children, Patrice Erkman Crowe; five grandchildren, Desiree Erkman and Andrea Sansbury, both of South Carolina, Jewel Erkman of Butler, Lindsay (Brian) Slagle of Pittsburgh and Elizabeth Erkman of South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Mea and Ava; three step grandchildren, Derek, Erica and Cierra; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his special friend Donna Heasley's daughter, Lori Heasley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; a sister; and his special friend, Donna Heasley.

ERKMAN - Friends of Joseph Erkman Jr., who died Thursday, May 30, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







