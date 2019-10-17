Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph F. "Joe" Boguslawski. View Sign Service Information F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 (724)-297-3301 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:15 AM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Prayer Service 10:15 AM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church 101 W. High St Kittanning , PA View Map Burial Following Services Lawn Haven Burial Estates Worthington , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph F. Boguslawski, 76, of Worthington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

He was born May 26, 1943, in his family's home in Cadogan, a son of Adam John and Mary (Dutch) Boguslawski.

He was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County.

He retired from Armco in Butler, and continued working as a lab courier at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, before his final retirement.

He was a member and practicing parishioner of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Kittanning.

Joe was a lifetime member of Worthington-West Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, serving in many positions throughout the years. He was also a member of the Keystone Kruisers with his 1999 red 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Ford Mustang.

Joe enjoyed watching, rooting for, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He made sure to always support his children throughout the years with their various activities and continued that support with his grandchildren and their activities.

Joe enjoyed cruising with his wife during his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Victoria, whom he married Feb. 24, 1973.

He will also be greatly missed by his four children and their families, including nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They are his daughters, Tara Boguslawski, Erin Boguslawski and Carrie Jo (Brian) Harclerode; his son, Joel Boguslawski; his granddaughters, Darlene (husband Steven) Cloak, Lauren (husband Zach) Busch and Kori Booher; his grandsons, Dalton Booher, Justin Booher, Ian Harclerode, Christian Harclerode and Eli Boguslawski; his granddaughter, Ela Boguslawski; and his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Cloak.

Also surviving are his brothers, Adam Boguslawski and George Boguslawski; and his sisters, Barb (husband John) Bednarz and Theresa Boguslawski (husband Rick Rubis).

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

BOGUSLAWSKI - Friends of Joseph F. Boguslawski, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of parting prayers at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning with the Rev. Alan Grote officiating.

Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joe's honor to the Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, or St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit



