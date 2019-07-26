Joseph F. Mushinsky, 65, of Penn Township died on Monday.
Born Aug. 7, 1953, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Ruth Ziringer Mushinsky and the late Joseph W. Mushinsky.
He was the beloved husband for 21 years of Michele Freyermuth Mushinsky; loving father of Aaron (Andrea) Mushinsky, Faith (Michael) Strickland, Sarah (Jeremy) Cushey, Ashley (Andrew) Belton and "Smitty"; brother of Carole (Don) Olszewski and Ron (Maureen) Mushinsky; and grandfather of Aveley, Adalyn, Taylor, Kaelyn, Curtis, Jerah, Landon, Brayden and Cameron.
A 1971 Pine-Richland graduate, Joe was the owner of Joseph F. Mushinsky & Son, where he worked as a tile installer with his son, Aaron, for 26 years.
He loved the outdoors, astronomy and animals, was always a hard worker, loved doing things for others, and had a deep faith in Jesus.
Joe was always quick to tell a joke, was known for his great sense of humor, and loved getting to know his customers and people everywhere. Most of all, Joe loved his family, especially being with his children and grandchildren.
MUSHINSKY - A celebration of life memorial for Joseph F. Mushinsky, who died Monday, July 22, 2019, will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 26, 2019