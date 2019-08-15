Joseph Francis Lucas Jr., 74, of Butler passed away on Wednesday following a short illness.
Joe was born Nov. 19, 1944, in Butler. He was the son of the late Joseph F. Lucas Sr. and the late Beatrice Fend Lucas.
Joe had been employed at Armco Steel Works for more than 30 years and was the owner/Sensei of the Shorin Ryu Karate Club in Butler for 20 years.
He was a member and officer of the American Legion Post 117, the Cubs Hall and the Italian Club.
Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Zaccari-Lucas; one daughter, Joleen (Kayce) Lucas-Monteleone of Butler; one son, Vincent (Jillian Mische) Lucas of Kinnelon, N.J.; two granddaughters, Julianna Monteleone and Chiara Lucas; and two grandsons, Kaden Monteleone and Lex Lucas.
Also surviving are one brother, David Lucas; one niece, Natalie Lucas; and two nephews, Zachary Lucas and Matthew Lucas, all of Boulder, Colo.
LUCAS - A private memorial service for Joseph Francis Lucas Jr., who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
If desired, online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019