Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph H. McKain III. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph H. McKain III, 70, of Cabot passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer and dementia.

He was born July 14, 1949, in Butler, and was the son of the late Joseph H. McKain II and the late Leola M. Tirk McKain.

Joseph was the successful business owner of McKain Used Appliances.

He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, and Butler Lodge 272 F&AM, where he received his 32nd degree.

Joseph enjoyed being in the company of family and friends at his annual pig roast and during the holidays.

He was Methodist by faith.

Joseph liked to attend flea markets and auctions. He was an avid gun collector. Joseph also enjoyed going to the casino.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cathy Schnur; two sons, Joseph McKain IV and Eric (Brandee) McKain; three stepchildren, David (Corinne) Schnur, Jamie Pyle and Michele "Mousey" Schnur; six grandchildren, Jordan McKain, Paige McKain, Layla McKain, Harlee McKain, Dalton Pyle and Alexis Pyle; one brother, James McKain; one sister, Judy (Don) Flick; his canine companion, Diesel; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Ross.

MCKAIN - Family and friends of Joseph H. McKain III, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert S. Edmundson officiating.

Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Online condolences can be given at







Joseph H. McKain III, 70, of Cabot passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer and dementia.He was born July 14, 1949, in Butler, and was the son of the late Joseph H. McKain II and the late Leola M. Tirk McKain.Joseph was the successful business owner of McKain Used Appliances.He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 778 of Lyndora, and Butler Lodge 272 F&AM, where he received his 32nd degree.Joseph enjoyed being in the company of family and friends at his annual pig roast and during the holidays.He was Methodist by faith.Joseph liked to attend flea markets and auctions. He was an avid gun collector. Joseph also enjoyed going to the casino.Joseph is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cathy Schnur; two sons, Joseph McKain IV and Eric (Brandee) McKain; three stepchildren, David (Corinne) Schnur, Jamie Pyle and Michele "Mousey" Schnur; six grandchildren, Jordan McKain, Paige McKain, Layla McKain, Harlee McKain, Dalton Pyle and Alexis Pyle; one brother, James McKain; one sister, Judy (Don) Flick; his canine companion, Diesel; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Ross.MCKAIN - Family and friends of Joseph H. McKain III, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert S. Edmundson officiating.Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close