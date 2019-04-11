Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joseph J. Giffin, 93, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.

He was born April 25, 1925, in Endicott, N.Y., and was the son of the late Robert Giffin and Lydia (Clark) Giffin.

Joe was a World War II combat veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 778, VFW Post 249, and the Butler Elks.

He went to jewelry and watchmaking school and designed and manufactured jewelry.

He and his wife owned and operated Giffin's Jewelry Store in Butler from 1962 until 1987.

Joe was an avid sportsman.

He was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Genevieve (Burgo) Giffin; three sons, Thomas J. (Debora) Giffin of Mission Viejo, Calif., William J. Giffin of Portland, Ore., and David E. Giffin of Bellefonte, Pa.; two grandchildren, Cassandra (Joseph) Dixon and Allison Giffin; and two great-grandsons, Cooper and Keegan Dixon.

He was preceded in death by two sisters; and six brothers.

GIFFIN - Friends of Joseph J. Giffin, who died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 7 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. William Wuenschel of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church officiating.

Graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Butler County Memorial Park, Butler, with military honors to follow by VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 778 and Butler Legion Post 117.

