Joseph L. Dlutowski
Joseph L. Dlutowski, 85, of West Deer, formerly of Middlesex, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020.

Born on April 14, 1935, in Glenshaw, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Crooks Dlutowski.

A U.S. Army veteran, Joseph worked in the steel industry as a draftsman and steel detailer, specifically for Waltco Steel Fabrication for over 30 years.

He enjoyed flying model airplanes, travel and taking motorcycle trips.

He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Barbara Stewart Dlutowski.

He was also the loving father of Joseph (Emilija) Dlutowski, Adam (Erin) Dlutowski, and the late Justin Dlutowski; the brother of Richard (Judith) Dlutowski and Karen Kaho; the dear grandfather of Agnieszka, Joseph Powell, Krystjana, Joseph, Alexander and Stefania.

DLUTOWSKI - Friends of Joseph L. Dlutowski, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Interment with military honors will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.

Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
