Joseph L. Rihel, 65, of Butler, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was born on June 8, 1955, in Butler, and was the son of the late Joseph Rihel and Gladys Wolfe.
Joe worked as an EMT and as a volunteer fireman for numerous years.
He loved NASCAR, so much so that he never missed a local radio show about the upcoming race. Above all else, he enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his niece, Missy (Joe) Kaiser; and several nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Merriel (Delbert) Rihel Williams.
RIHEL - Private services for Joseph L. Rihel, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, are entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Rd., Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
