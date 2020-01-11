Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Lee Horst, 78, of Mars, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.

He was born in Greencastle, Pa., on Oct. 20, 1941, and was a son of the late Michael and Esther Eby Horst.

Joe started his career as a barber and then went into industrial equipment sales, all the while doing missionary work in several countries. He was a member and past president of the Full Gospel Business Men's Association.

He was a member of CrossWay Community Church in Middlesex Township.

Surviving are his wife, Alma Karns Horst, who he married on June 24, 1962; a son, Randy Lynn Horst of Coraopolis; his foster sons, Jordi Roman (Josi), Robert Seaton (Chrissy) and Charlie Ketcham (Crystal); several foster grandchildren; and two brothers, James Horst and David Horst.

Joe and his wife had also fostered many other children through the years.

HORST - Friends of Joseph Lee Horst, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Additional visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at CrossWay Community Church, 109 Davis Road, Valencia, Pa., 16059, with the Rev. Patrick Summers and the Rev. Wayne Jackson, officiating.

Burial will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.

Memorials may be made to Think Missions, 116 Dobson Road, Mars, PA, 16046.

Directions and condolences are available at



Joseph Lee Horst, 78, of Mars, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his family at his side.He was born in Greencastle, Pa., on Oct. 20, 1941, and was a son of the late Michael and Esther Eby Horst.Joe started his career as a barber and then went into industrial equipment sales, all the while doing missionary work in several countries. He was a member and past president of the Full Gospel Business Men's Association.He was a member of CrossWay Community Church in Middlesex Township.Surviving are his wife, Alma Karns Horst, who he married on June 24, 1962; a son, Randy Lynn Horst of Coraopolis; his foster sons, Jordi Roman (Josi), Robert Seaton (Chrissy) and Charlie Ketcham (Crystal); several foster grandchildren; and two brothers, James Horst and David Horst.Joe and his wife had also fostered many other children through the years.HORST - Friends of Joseph Lee Horst, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.Additional visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at CrossWay Community Church, 109 Davis Road, Valencia, Pa., 16059, with the Rev. Patrick Summers and the Rev. Wayne Jackson, officiating.Burial will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.Memorials may be made to Think Missions, 116 Dobson Road, Mars, PA, 16046.Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close