Joseph Lee Reasey, 76, of Cranberry Township passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Born Oct. 3, 1943 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Elmer Reasey and Lucille Harris Reasey.
Joe proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local Union 5 for 45 years. He was also a Boy Scout leader.
Joe will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Theresa Thomasetti Reasey; and his children, Kim Burfield and her husband, Jason, of Sarver, and Joseph James Reasey of Cranberry Township.
REASEY - Friends and family of Joseph Lee Reasey, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joe will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020