Joseph N. Schriver, 46, of Mars passed away on Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident in Penn Township.
Born Jan. 30, 1974, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Bonnie Hock Schriver and the late Joseph H. Schriver Jr.
Joe worked for the public works department of Adams Township.
He was a social member of the Mars VFW Post 7505, and belonged to St. Kilian Church.
Joe was an avid Harley- Davidson enthusiast, and loved to ride.
Surviving are his wife, Lisa Beahm Schriver, whom he married on May 27, 1995; three sons, Brandon, Nicholas and Travis Schriver, all of Mars; his mother, Bonnie Schriver of Mars; two sisters, Amy J. Faber (Mike) of Sarver, and Marjorie Stobert of Natrona Heights; and his nieces and nephews.
SCHRIVER - Due to the pandemic, a private family viewing and blessing service for Joseph N. Schriver, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the spring.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 600 Waterfront Drive, #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.