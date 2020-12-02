1/1
Joseph N. "Joe" Schriver
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph N. Schriver, 46, of Mars passed away on Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident in Penn Township.

Born Jan. 30, 1974, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Bonnie Hock Schriver and the late Joseph H. Schriver Jr.

Joe worked for the public works department of Adams Township.

He was a social member of the Mars VFW Post 7505, and belonged to St. Kilian Church.

Joe was an avid Harley- Davidson enthusiast, and loved to ride.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Beahm Schriver, whom he married on May 27, 1995; three sons, Brandon, Nicholas and Travis Schriver, all of Mars; his mother, Bonnie Schriver of Mars; two sisters, Amy J. Faber (Mike) of Sarver, and Marjorie Stobert of Natrona Heights; and his nieces and nephews.

SCHRIVER - Due to the pandemic, a private family viewing and blessing service for Joseph N. Schriver, who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the spring.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive, #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
When you met Joe for the first time you ended up with a friend for life.He was such a super person and a great family man.
My deepest sympathies and prayers for Joe and his family.I’ll always have a place for you in my heart and cherish the friendship we had.Ride on my friend
Denny Cain
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Bonnie and Family, I was so saddened to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cathey McWilliams
December 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Joes family and friends. He will truly be missed
Joan baker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved