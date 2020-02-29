Joseph Raymond Baggiano was born on June 16, 1944, in Jamestown, N.Y., and passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, after a long illness with his wife, Patricia, by his side.
Joe had been a Florida resident for the past 33 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Carmon Baggiano and Joseph Baggiano.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons, Brad (Krista) Baggiano and Dennis (Becky) Baggiano; his stepchildren, Mary Lynne (Gary) Bisone and David (Angela) Murrman.
He also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Joe was a businessman, former owner of the "More Space Place," and enjoyed golf, poker, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
BAGGIANO - A military service with full honors for Joseph Raymond Baggiano, who died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sarasota National Cemetery.
A celebration of life gathering will follow the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, Sarasota, Fla.
To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020