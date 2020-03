Joseph Raymond Baggiano was born on June 16, 1944, in Jamestown, N.Y., and passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, after a long illness with his wife, Patricia, by his side.Joe had been a Florida resident for the past 33 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Carmon Baggiano and Joseph Baggiano.He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons, Brad (Krista) Baggiano and Dennis (Becky) Baggiano; his stepchildren, Mary Lynne (Gary) Bisone and David (Angela) Murrman.He also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Joe was a businessman, former owner of the "More Space Place," and enjoyed golf, poker, traveling and spending time with family and friends.He was a U.S. Navy veteran.BAGGIANO - A military service with full honors for Joseph Raymond Baggiano, who died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sarasota National Cemetery.A celebration of life gathering will follow the service.Arrangements have been entrusted to Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, Sarasota, Fla.To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com