Joseph "Ed" Schott, 90, of Butler passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Born Jan. 8, 1930, in Butler, he was a son of the late Joseph Clarence and Genevive (Schultis) Schott.
He retired from Logan's Venting Co. in 1997, following 30+ years of service. Following his retirement, he drove a bus for Durham and A.J. Myers, where he transported special needs children. He felt it was the least paying job, but the most rewarding.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus, where he served as a past Grand Knight. He was also on the financial board for St. Fidelis College and Seminary.
He enjoyed golfing, art and running.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Bernard (Melanie) Schott and Mark Edward (Debra) Schott; his daughter, L. Lynne (Ole) Bergh, whom he made his home; his grandchildren, Adam, Hans, Erik, Jenna, Caleb and Jacob; and two great-grandchildren, Charleston Mae and Graham Edward.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Joan Montifiore, Mary "Tey" Therese Gomes and Isabelle Colt; and his former wife, Lois Schott.
SCHOTT - There will be no public visitation for Joseph "Ed" Schott, who died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing, and also provide and wear a facial covering.
Arrangements were entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15215, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Paul Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriners Children's Hospital
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
.