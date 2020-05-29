Joseph W. "Joe" Buzzard
Joseph W. "Joe" Buzzard, 63, of Marion Center, formerly of East Brady, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Joseph was born on Sept. 18, 1956, in Butler. He was the son of the late James T. and Patricia Black Buzzard.
He graduated from East Brady High School in 1975.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Joe enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars.
He had been employed by PennDOT, PCI Industries in Riviera Beach, Fla., and later as a school bus driver for Smith Bus Co.
He is survived by two children, Andrew P. "Andy" Buzzard of Chicora, and Mary Jo Buzzard and her fiancé, Brent Fiscus, of Cowansville; a grandson, Austin Buzzard of Chicora; a brother, James "Jimmy" Buzzard and his wife, Karen, of East Brady; two sisters, Sue Francis of Chicora, and Jeanne Buzzard Ackberry of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
BUZZARD - Friends of Joseph W. "Joe" Buzzard, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Harvey, pastor of Harvest Community Church of Fairview.
Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.
To leave a condolence, or to donate to help defray funeral expenses, please visit www.hilefh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
