Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 Funeral service 11:00 AM Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028

Joshua G. Dibble, 35, of Butler passed away from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Born March 28, 1984, in Butler, he was the son of Judy A. (Miles) Dibble and the late Ernest L. Dibble.

A 2002 graduate of Karns City High School, Josh had served in the U.S. Navy as a diesel mechanic for the past 18 years. His military career took him around the world, serving in South America, Africa and Australia. He was honorably discharged from the Navy.

Josh was a member of East Brady United Methodist Church.

He loved hunting, working on the farm, fixing motors and working on equipment, and above all, spending time with his family and children.

He is survived by his four children, Chloe, Jeremy, Brooke and Kensley; his mother, Judy Dibble of Butler; his stepmother, Kathy Dibble of East Brady; five siblings, Preston (Mary) Dibble of New Jersey, Justin (fiancée Alexandra) Dibble of Erie, Robert (Janice) Hindman of Hazen, Amy (Kurt) Birchbickler of Slippery Rock, and Colleen (Steve) Keener of East Brady.

Josh is also survived by his grandmother, Bertha Jean Miles of Butler; three aunts, Nancy Miles of Butler, Linda (Sam) Boyer of Colorado, and Betty Dibble of California.

He was preceded in death by his father; two uncles, Lt. Col. Richard Dibble and David Dibble; his maternal grandfather, Glen Miles; and his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Maybelle Dibble.

DIBBLE - Friends of Joshua G. Dibble, who died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Shawn Malarkey, Josh's cousin and pastor of Nativity Episcopal Church in Crafton, officiating.

Committal, military honors and burial will follow in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

In lieu of flowers, the Dibble family suggests memorials be made in Josh's name to the American Legion Post 488, 975 State Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028. The money raised will be used to support the local chapter of the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

