Joshua Michael Smolen, 29, of Cabot passed away on Saturday at his home
Born June 7, 1989, in Butler, he was the son of James Smolenand Diane Schiebel Smolen.
Josh worked as a carpenter for KML Carpenters Union 432.
He enjoyed dirt bikes, anything mechanical and playing with his boys.
Surviving are his wife, Laura Winters Smolen, whom he married Jan. 10, 2013; his mother of Cabot; his two sons,Dominic Smolen and Warren Smolen; one sister, Andrea (Jeff) Lang of Cabot; and two brothers,Jesse (Carissa) Smolen of Butler, and Jeffrey Smolen of Cabot.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Smolen.
SMOLEN - Friends of Joshua Michael Smolen, who died Saturday, May 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m.Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 28, 2019