Joshua Michael Smolen, 29, of Cabot passed away on Saturday at his homeBorn June 7, 1989, in Butler, he was the son of James Smolenand Diane Schiebel Smolen.Josh worked as a carpenter for KML Carpenters Union 432.He enjoyed dirt bikes, anything mechanical and playing with his boys.Surviving are his wife, Laura Winters Smolen, whom he married Jan. 10, 2013; his mother of Cabot; his two sons,Dominic Smolen and Warren Smolen; one sister, Andrea (Jeff) Lang of Cabot; and two brothers,Jesse (Carissa) Smolen of Butler, and Jeffrey Smolen of Cabot.He was preceded in death by his father, James Smolen.SMOLEN - Friends of Joshua Michael Smolen, who died Saturday, May 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m.Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Services will follow at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com