Josiah J. "Little Man" Williams
2018 - 2020
Josiah "Little Man" (McClaine) J. Williams, 2, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 9, 2018, in Butler, to Justin Charles McClaine and Kayle Lynne Williams.
Josiah attended Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Church of the Nazarene.
Josiah loved playing with his trains and toys. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. His puppy was his world! Josiah was a very happy and lovable 2-year-old, who put a smile on everyone's face!
Josiah is survived by his grandparents, James (fiancée Christina Condon) Williams, Donna (fiancé Jeff Firestone) Beam, Terri (Donald) Bolt and Galle McClaine; his great-grandparents, Richard (Barbara) Williams, Linda (Pete) Pink, Laura (John) Beam and Greg (Brenda) Bush; six uncles, Jonathan, Zach, Colton and Cody McClaine, Cody Manuel, and James Oneal; three aunts, Madison and Courtney Williams, and Alyssa McClaine; his favorite cousins, Brock and Cooper Williams, and Hazel and Haden McClaine; and his favorite great-aunts and great-uncles, Braden (Dana) Williams, Joseph (Beth) Olejarski and Kathy Roward.
He was preceded in death by his little brother, who was 12 weeks old; Aunt Jenny Christie; his stepgrandma, B.; and his uncle, Josh McClaine.
WILLIAMS - Visitation and funeral service were held privately for Josiah "little man" (McClaine) J. Williams, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Burial will take place in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of balloons, memorial donations may be made to the family of Josiah Williams, 127 Hunt Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
