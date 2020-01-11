Joy Akers McClain, 72, of Seven Fields, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Born Nov. 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Hiram C. And Shelley (Blanton) Akers.
Joy was born in Kentucky. She was a devout Christian, and her passion was helping others have a genuine friendship with the Lord Jesus Christ. She served in her church, Sylvania Hills Baptist, for 25 years as a pianist and a teacher. Prior to retirement, she was a postal worker (1987-2001) and held many positions, including postmaster of Cranberry Township, Mars, and Wampum, Pa.
She was the beloved wife of Lawrence "Larry" McClain Sr., whom she married May 16, 1992; the loving mother of Rick and Joey Kennedy, Larry Jr. (Andrea), Jennifer, Heather (Mike), and Erinn McClain; the dear grandma of 10; great-grandma of two; and the sister of Arbidella Garner.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Hiram C. Jr., Herman C., Elizabeth Walker and Helen Wynne.
MCCLAIN - Family and friends of Joy Akers McClain, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sylvania Hills Baptist Church, 567 Pittsburgh Road, Rochester, with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating.
Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy's name to Sylvania Hills Baptist Church.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020