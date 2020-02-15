Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Ann Hovis. View Sign Service Information Dickson Family Funeral Home 123 S Franklin St Cochranton , PA 16314 (814)-425-2895 Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Ann Hovis, 89, of Cochranton died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Wesbury Methodist Community following an extended illness.

Born, July 21, 1930, in Knox Chapel, she was the daughter of Clarence Henry and Velma Juanita Rieger.

She married Jack B. Hovis on Dec. 29, 1960, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2007.

After moving to Cochranton in 1940, and graduating from Cochranton High School, she continued her education at Clarion State Teachers College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education, specializing in early childhood education. She retired after 30 years of teaching in several schools in Crawford County, with her last position at Cochranton Elementary School teaching first grade.

Joy Ann was a member of Cochranton Presbyterian Church, life member of the Pennsylvania Association of Retirees, and a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Stoneboro Chapter 110.

She enjoyed gardening and truly had a green thumb when it came to raising various flowers and trees in her yard. Some of her fondest memories were those spent on her grandfather Sell's farm in Cabot.

Joy also enjoyed bird watching in her backyard and always maintained multiple feeders in the winter for the birds and squirrels. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially in their preschool years.

Survivors include two sons, Jack Burton Hovis Jr. and his wife, Toni, of Meadville and Stuart J. Hovis of Groton, Conn.; two grandchildren, Samantha J. Hovis and her fiancé, Logan Mears, of Pittsburgh and Troy A. Hovis of Meadville.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Jane Hart; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Hart; and a nephew, Kenneth Gordon Hart.

HOVIS - Friends and family of Joy Ann Hovis, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Sam Marchetta officiating.

Interment will be in Cochranton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joy Ann's name to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie PA 16505.



