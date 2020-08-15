Joy M. Schaefers, 92, of Gibsonia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Pebble Beach, Calif., with family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1928, to her parents, Charles John and Marie Francis Herrmann (Dudek).
She married John George Schaefers in 1948, and they lived in Pittsburgh before relocating to Cranberry Township in 1956.
Joy is survived by her brother, Charles Herrmann of Wichita Falls, Texas; and six children, John, Sandra, Keith, Mark and Michael Schaefers, and Judith Berglass.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Sharon and Shaun Clear, Nicole, Hans, Geoffrey and Brooke Schaefers, Danielle Denne, Alyssa, Mikayla and Ashleigh McKernan; and eight great-grandchildren, Jillian and Alex, Karley and Lucas, Max and Alexa, and Brayden and Jaxon.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2001.
Joy lived up to her name as she brought "joy" to all she encountered. She loved people and had an infectious smile. She lived for her family and family was her life. Christmas and Halloween were her favorite holidays with big family gatherings.
She was a natural artist, drawing and creating posters for family and friends to celebrate holidays, weddings, birthdays and births. While a resident at St. Barnabas since 2002, she served as an ambassador and queen of the Red Hat Society. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote, "When I die, I'm going to Never-Never Land." She will be missed, but will be held in the hearts of all those she touched throughout her life.
SCHAEFERS - Family and friends of Joy M. Schaefers, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be received for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
A private service will be held by her family and she will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cranberry Township.
Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear facial coverings, limit physical contact and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or at https://butlercountyhs.org/make-a-donation/memorial-donations
.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com
.