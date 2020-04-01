Joy Schiavone, 69, of Cranberry Township passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Anthony T. Schiavone; the daughter of Ines Miller and the late John P. Miller Sr.; mother of Anthony P. (Ann) of Seven Fields, and Michael P. of Pittsburgh; the grandmother of Ethan Oliver; and the sister of Sylvia Carter (Scott) of Marietta, Ga., and the late John P. Miller Jr.
Joy abandoned a business career to raise the family and care for her parents. She was in all things a perfectionist. She was an accomplished cook, as well as a needlepoint and crochet artist.
SCHIAVONE - Private family services will be held for Joy Schiavone, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Private entombment will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery.
Professional arrangements were entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020