Joyce A. Ciani, 76, of Sarver passed away on Monday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born Dec. 31, 1942, in Fairview Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of Lawrence "Bus" Claypoole and Carrie Earley Claypoole.

Joyce had worked in the cafeteria at Freeport High School. She was also a child caregiver for many years.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, taught Sunday school and was instrumental in organizing the annual talent show.

She enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA in Natrona Heights. She was an avid Steelers fan.

Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease nearly 18 years ago, she lived life to the fullest. Her husband, Bob, was a wonderful caregiver to her.

Surviving are her daughter, Robin (RJ) Dickey of Butler; her son, Rob (Michele) Ciani of Sarver; her grandchildren, Crystal Ciani, Shannon Dickey and Forrest Dickey; and two sisters, Sandy Lincoln of Chicora, and Sue McCue of Chicora.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert L. Ciani, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2018; her parents; and two sisters, Connie Wolford and Jean Silvis.

CIANI - Friends of Joyce A. Ciani, who died Monday, April 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to .

For more information, please visit



