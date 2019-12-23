Joyce A. Baxter Kopicko, age 63, of Valencia passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of David Kopicko for 31 years; the loving daughter of the late William and Thelma Pough Baxter; sister of Bill (Debbie) Baxter; cherished aunt of John (Shelly) Baxter, Danette Kopicko and Matthew Stadnick; great-aunt of Jackson; daughter-in-law of Joann Kopicko; and the sister-in-law of Kathleen Kopicko and Stephanie Darkauch.
KOPICKO - Services for Joyce A. Baxter Kopicko, who died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Memorial donations in Joyce's memory can be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15205.
Please offer condolences www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 23, 2019