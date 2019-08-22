Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Arlene Ogilvie. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce "Oscar" Arlene (Hitchens) Ogilvie, 74, of Butler passed away Monday in Butler.

Joyce was born March 16, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to Herbert Charles Hitchens Sr. and Dorothy Ruth (Dechert) Hitchens.

She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1962.

She married Robert E. Ogilvie on May 16, 1970, in Pittsburgh, and their daughter, Tracy Arlene (Ogilvie) Maggio, was born on May 10, 1972. She later would divorce from her husband.

She moved to Barefoot Bay, Fla., with her daughter and father in 1979, where she worked as a patient registration clerk for 20 years at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. She returned to Pennsylvania in 1999. Her love of reading, television and movies was abundant.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy, 47, of Butler; her sister, Willa (Hitchens) Gift, and her brother-in-law, Marty Gift, of Pittsburgh; her brother, Herbert Hitchens, and her sister-in-law, Marysue Hitchens, of Saxonburg; her four grandchildren, Bobby Maggio, 27, of Harrisburg, Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Joseph Maggio, 25, of Butler, Molly Maggio, 22, of Verona, a recent graduate of Slippery Rock University with a degree in social work, and Lucas Broome, 14, of Butler, an incoming freshman at Butler High School; two nieces, Jennifer Stolarz and Kelly McCall; and six nephews, David Hitchens, Chris Hitchens, Michael Stolarz, Benny Stolarz, Matt Stolarz and Brad McCall. She is also survived by her loving cat, Callie, 18.

OGILVIE - The family of Joyce "Oscar" Arlene (Hitchens) Ogilvie, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, will hold a private celebration of life ceremony Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Pittsburgh Zoo, One Wild Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

