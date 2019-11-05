Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Arlene Young. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Service 12:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Arlene (Humes) Young, 87, of Butler passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 1, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Ica DeNetta Humes.

Joyce was a member of the former Calvary Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and choir member.

After graduating from Winfield High School in 1950, she worked as a secretary at the school before becoming a homemaker.

She enjoyed planting flowers, watching "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune," working on wordsearch puzzles, shopping and going on ice cream runs.

Surviving are her three children, Bob (Sue) Young of Canonsburg, Michele Young of Renfrew and Debbie Young of Butler.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alaina Young, Daniel (Chelsea) Young and Bryant (Kristin) Young; and her brother, Jim (Joanne) Earley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Young, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2002; and two sisters, Norita Warner and Donna Patton.

The family would like to thank the staff at Paramount Senior Living for caring for their mother.

YOUNG - Visitation for Joyce Arlene (Humes) Young, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Bob Pascoe of Amedisys Hospice officiating.

Burial will take place at North Side Cemetery, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Butler County Habitat for Humanity, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, or the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E20, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Please visit



