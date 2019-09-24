Joyce C. Voland, 81, of Butler passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Center Township, and was the daughter of the late LeRoy G.T. Voland and the late Emma B.C. Heist.
Joyce graduated from Butler High School in 1957.
She worked in the meat department at Friedman's Supermarket for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. Joyce was a member at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Carl (Joyce A.) Voland of Butler; two nephews, Timothy Voland and Daniel Matuszewski; one niece, Deann Pry; her cousin, Dave (Teresa) Rugh of Butler; two goddaughters, Carrie Grove and Barbara Rugh; and her other cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, LaVaune E. Matuszewski; and one nephew, Michael Matuszewski.
VOLAND - Friends of Joyce C. Voland, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Alden Towberman officiating.
Burial will take place in the South Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019