Service Information

Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012
(724)-794-2830

Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

Funeral service
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

Obituary

Joyce Carole Steiner, 76, of Butler passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, following an extended illness.

Joyce was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Criders Corners (Cranberry Township), to Charles Edward Lintz and Earla Lynnea Nelson Lintz.

She married Charles J. Steiner on July 17, 1965, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 1992.

Joyce was a homemaker and enjoyed baby sitting. She baby-sat most of the Boyers community children.

She was a former member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Joyce graduated from Evans City High School in 1960.

Joyce loved bingo, Yahtzee, playing games, puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer L. Boyer and her husband, Andrew, of Slippery Rock; her brother, Robert Lintz and his wife, Sandy, of Chicora; four grandchildren, including Ashley N. Perry and her husband, Michael, Dylan L. Harding, Parker J. Boyer and Colton A. Boyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters; and four brothers.

STEINER - The family of Joyce Carole Steiner, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Monday at the Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Curtis, pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock presiding.

Interment will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.



